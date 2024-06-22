iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.