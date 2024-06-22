iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Lessened by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

