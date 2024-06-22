iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $149.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.22. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

