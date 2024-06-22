iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Raised by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

