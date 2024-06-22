iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

