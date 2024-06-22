iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 91,611 shares.The stock last traded at $51.78 and had previously closed at $51.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $776.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.