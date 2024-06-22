iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 419.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 393.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $776.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

