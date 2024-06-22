Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.68, but opened at $108.39. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $108.01, with a volume of 238,198 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

