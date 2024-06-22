Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

