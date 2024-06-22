Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.38. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

