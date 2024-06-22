Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $208.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $213.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

