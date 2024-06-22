JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 170.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 122,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $196.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

