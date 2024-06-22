JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

