KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 103,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 189,998 shares.The stock last traded at $57.53 and had previously closed at $56.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

