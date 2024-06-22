KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $251,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $128.18 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.