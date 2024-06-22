KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 224.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.