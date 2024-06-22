KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 185 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

