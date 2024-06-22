Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knife River by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after purchasing an additional 503,892 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knife River by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 450,574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knife River by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $83.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($516.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

