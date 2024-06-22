Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 356,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,605,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

