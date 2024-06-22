KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

