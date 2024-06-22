Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $884.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $798.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $727.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $840.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

