Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,819 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

