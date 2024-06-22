Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $202,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in General Electric by 497.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $164.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

