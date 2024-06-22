Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

