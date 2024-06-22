Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,692 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 0.96. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.