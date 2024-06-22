Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 257,723 OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 257,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of OneSpan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 299,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 144,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,463 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $12.49 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OneSpan

OneSpan Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.