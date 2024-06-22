Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Archrock by 4,483.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $159,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AROC

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.