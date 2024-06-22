Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

OSUR stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.14. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

