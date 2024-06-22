Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of OneSpaWorld worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 2.18.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,451.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,762 shares of company stock valued at $755,153 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.