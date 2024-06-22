Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 196.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of PetIQ worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PetIQ by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PetIQ by 1,047.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.96 million, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

