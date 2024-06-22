Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Alexander’s worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. StockNews.com lowered Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $218.80 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $237.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average of $214.70.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.04%.

Alexander’s Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.