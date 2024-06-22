Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of GMS worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 174,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

GMS opened at $81.82 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

