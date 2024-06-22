Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of LendingTree worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $4,930,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

LendingTree Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TREE opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

