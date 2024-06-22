Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after buying an additional 974,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 582,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 430,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MWA opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

