Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SF opened at $80.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

