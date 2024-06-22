Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,530 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 166.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $94.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

