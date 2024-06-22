Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,242 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $772.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

