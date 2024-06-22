Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in REV Group by 119.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

