Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $228.59 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.79.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

