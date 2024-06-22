Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 4,150,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,655,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 852,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,352,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 135,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.