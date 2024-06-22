MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 234,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

