Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $209.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

