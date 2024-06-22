Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,747,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of American Express by 969.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,910,000 after acquiring an additional 546,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $230.38 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day moving average of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

