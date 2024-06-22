Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $226.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.06 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

