Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 244 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

