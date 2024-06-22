Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 31,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 219,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $90,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average of $117.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

