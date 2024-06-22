Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

