Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $148,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after buying an additional 66,876 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,561.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after buying an additional 65,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,463.48 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,378.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,280.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.