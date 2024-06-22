Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $170,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $495.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

