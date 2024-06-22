Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $174,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sempra were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

